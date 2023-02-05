Health department reports two imported cases of cholera

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
Tottenham striker becomes the club’s all-time top scorer
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
SA’s health department has reported two confirmed cases of cholera, attributed to two sisters who visited Malawi.
The sisters had in January travelled to Malawi, where a cholera outbreak since last year has claimed more than 1,000 lives as of last month, the highest on record in the country.
“Both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg,” the health department said in a statement.
“A close contact (household family member) of one of the patients was admitted to hospital on February 4 with diarrhoea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case,” it said, adding laboratory test results were pending.
Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio, and can be deadly if left untreated. It is mainly spread by contaminated food and water.
“Safe disposal of human excrement and nappies is recommended. The department is working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organisation to closely monitor the situation.
“All people experiencing symptoms, such as diarrhoea and dehydration, with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries, are urged to report to their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection,” the department said.
Cholera is not endemic in SA, it said. The last outbreak in the country was in 2008/2009 when about 12,000 cases were reported following an outbreak in Zimbabwe, which led to several imported cases and subsequent local transmission.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Health department reports two imported cases of cholera
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
SA’s health department has reported two confirmed cases of cholera, attributed to two sisters who visited Malawi.
The sisters had in January travelled to Malawi, where a cholera outbreak since last year has claimed more than 1,000 lives as of last month, the highest on record in the country.
“Both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg,” the health department said in a statement.
“A close contact (household family member) of one of the patients was admitted to hospital on February 4 with diarrhoea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case,” it said, adding laboratory test results were pending.
Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio, and can be deadly if left untreated. It is mainly spread by contaminated food and water.
“Safe disposal of human excrement and nappies is recommended. The department is working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organisation to closely monitor the situation.
“All people experiencing symptoms, such as diarrhoea and dehydration, with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries, are urged to report to their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection,” the department said.
Cholera is not endemic in SA, it said. The last outbreak in the country was in 2008/2009 when about 12,000 cases were reported following an outbreak in Zimbabwe, which led to several imported cases and subsequent local transmission.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gauteng hospitals run ‘surgery marathons’ to tackle huge backlogs
Medicines regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill
Fresh round of Covid-19 shots available from Monday
EDITORIAL: Health minister must intervene now to stop care catastrophe
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.