×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Neasa launches new legal attack on workplace Covid-19 vaccination policies

Government will oppose the latest attempt by the employer organisation to strike down the code

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 18:30 Tamar Kahn

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) has launched another attack at the government’s support for mandatory workplace Covid-19 vaccination policies, asking the Pretoria high court to scrap the labour department’s code of practice for managing exposure to the disease.

Neasa represents 8,000 employers and has been a vocal critic of the Covid-19 vaccination policies implemented by many leading SA companies, offering advice to employees and subcontractors opposed to these measures...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.