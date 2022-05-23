Medical schemes regulator to ‘examine’ conduct of critic of its low-cost benefits work
Council for Medical Schemes says it is investigating the actuary who accused it of stalling development of cheap options aimed at low-income households
23 May 2022 - 12:11
The medical schemes regulator says it is investigating the conduct of the actuary who publicly accused it last week of stalling the development of cheap, pared-down options aimed at low-income households.
The Council for Medical Schemes has since 2015 been overseeing the development of a low-cost benefit option (LCBO) framework that will allow schemes to offer cheap primary healthcare cover, exempting them from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require cover for a much broader range of services, known as prescribed minimum benefits...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now