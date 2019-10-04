EXCLUSIVE: Medical scheme membership is unaffordable for growing slice of SA
Population growth outstrips slight rise in membership numbers over six-year period, data shows
04 October 2019 - 05:05
Medical scheme membership has become unaffordable for a increasing proportion of the population since 2012, as high unemployment and the rising cost of private health care take their toll.
The proportion of the population belonging to medical schemes declined from 16.4% in 2012 to 15.4% in 2018, according to Business Day’s analysis of data published by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) and Stats SA.
