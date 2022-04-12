National / Health Lockdown powers shift to health minister in draft health regulations, DA warns The DA says the regulations would give the health minister permanent power to lock down citizens and force people to undergo compulsory medical treatment for certain notifiable diseases B L Premium

The DA has accused the government of trying to revive the national state of disaster by stealth with its proposed changes to regulations to the National Health Act.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla flighted amendments to three sets of regulations to the National Health Act and to regulations to the International Health Act on March 15, with a 30-day public comment period that closes at the end of this week. The changes are part of the government’s plan to create an alternative legislative framework to regulations it imposed under the national state of disaster, declared in terms of the Disaster Management Act. ..