We do not want to control lives, says Phaahla in defence of Covid-19 plan Health minister defends plan for new rules as proposals labelled state of disaster by stealth

A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa ended the state of disaster, health minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday defended the government’s plan to manage the coronavirus pandemic with amendments to existing health regulations, a decision critics say will give him too much power to impose restrictions that limit civil liberties.

Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the cabinet had agreed to lift the national state of disaster on April 5, having previously argued that it was still needed to enable the government to respond to developments in the spread of Covid-19...