Ramaphosa takes the plunge and ends state of disaster

In a widely anticipated move set to deflect mounting legal pressure and boost business confidence, the government has ended the national state of disaster, brought into effect two years ago to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has drawn heavy criticism from civil liberty groups for using the wide-ranging powers accorded to it by the Disaster Management Act to impose sweeping regulations that were not subject to public consultation or parliamentary oversight. Trade union Solidarity and civil rights group AfriForum launched legal action challenging the continued state of disaster, and the DA threatened last month to follow suit.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the restrictions had been necessary to slow infections and limit the strain on the health system, but conceded they came at a price.

“In the context of a free and democratic society, the additional powers that a state of disaster provides are temporary and limited. They should be maintained only as long as they are absolutely necessary.”

SA has now entered a new phase in the pandemic and it is time for the state to step back and for individuals to take greater responsibility for protecting themselves against Covid-19, he said, urging more people to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best weapon we have to reduce the chance of future waves of infection that overwhelm our health facilities and that may require that we once more declare a state of disaster,” he warned.

SA is emerging from its fourth, Omicron-driven wave of infections, which saw relatively few hospitalisations and deaths despite soaring cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new recorded cases was 955 on April 2, a fraction of the December 17 peak of 23,437, according to Our World in Data. The test positivity rate stands at a little over 5%.

“While the pandemic is not over, and while the virus remains among us, these conditions no longer require us to remain in a national state of disaster,” said Ramaphosa.