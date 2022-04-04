National / Health Government aims to scrap Covid-19 vaccine injury compensation fund The scheme, which vaccine producers insisted on and funded by the government, has not received a single claim B L Premium

The government aims to scrap the controversial compensation scheme it was obliged to establish by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers when it enters into new supply contracts, a top health department official said on Monday.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) agreed last year to supply SA with desperately needed shots on condition the government establish a Covid-19 vaccine injury no-fault compensation scheme. The scheme was established in terms of regulations to section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, and indemnifies vaccine manufacturers and the government from claims...