Government aims to scrap Covid-19 vaccine injury compensation fund
The scheme, which vaccine producers insisted on and funded by the government, has not received a single claim
04 April 2022 - 20:24
The government aims to scrap the controversial compensation scheme it was obliged to establish by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers when it enters into new supply contracts, a top health department official said on Monday.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) agreed last year to supply SA with desperately needed shots on condition the government establish a Covid-19 vaccine injury no-fault compensation scheme. The scheme was established in terms of regulations to section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, and indemnifies vaccine manufacturers and the government from claims...
