Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire

The Competition Commission has charged multinational drug company Roche over alleged excessive pricing of its patented breast cancer drug Herceptin in a move that could deter companies from bringing high-cost and novel medicines to SA.

The commission says tens of thousands of women are being denied life-saving treatment because of the drug’s price tag. The commission wants the Competition Tribunal, which acts like a court, to fine Roche 10% of its annual turnover from 2011 to 2019...