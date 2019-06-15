New drugs for breast cancer could replace chemotherapy

“DS-8201 may become one of the largest cancer biologic drugs,’’ said Caroline Stewart, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who estimates sales of the drug to eventually approach $12bn globally, a level attained by only a handful of biologic drugs. “While the field has advanced and there are several companies focusing on ADCs, Daiichi in particular seems to have developed a unique expertise.”

Analysts say DS-8201 could triple the number of patients who get powerful targeted treatment for breast cancer, the most common tumour in women that kills more than half a million annually.

As importantly, its ability to target cancer cells without affecting normal cells is a key advantage over the take-no-prisoners approach of chemotherapy.

Daiichi’s treatment has been seen to double survival time for advanced breast cancer patients to 20 months from 10, former UBS Securities Japan analyst Atsushi Seki said in March. In trials, patients using DS-8201 experienced less nausea and hair loss compared with chemotherapy.

Magic bullet

DS-8201’s full potential is still years away, as it will take time for data to validate the drug’s efficacy in a wide range of patients. Still, the potential of ADCs is already jolting Big Pharma. Roche, whose Herceptin loses patent exclusivity in the US this year, has added ADCs to its portfolio with its Kadcyla breast cancer treatment. Pfizer has Mylotarg, an ADC that treats myeloid leukemia.

About 56 pharmaceutical companies are developing ADC candidates, including ImmunoGen and Seattle Genetics, and they could be targets for acquisitions or licensing deals from global pharmaceuticals anxious for a piece of the ADC pie, according to Cowen investment bank.

“ADCs are being positioned as a chemo replacement,’’ Cowen analysts including Boris Peaker wrote in an April note. “There is significant potential for partnership activity.’’

The global ADC market was valued at $1.57bn in 2017 and is projected to grow 26% every year through 2025 to almost $10bn, according to a report by Grand View Research.

The concept behind ADCs was envisioned in 1900 by German Nobel laureate Paul Ehrlich, who formed the idea of a “magic bullet” in which a single toxic molecule would be delivered to attack a diseased cell without damaging surrounding healthy cells.

The actual use of ADCs began in 2000, but the interest in the sector cooled down as many failed to live up to expectations. The therapies belong to a broader category of cancer immuno-therapies that include Merck’s Keytruda and Novartis’s CAR T-cell therapy Kymriah that harness the immune system to kill tumours.

Another level

Daiichi Sankyo’s drug takes ADCs to another level. Its advantage is that it carries eight payloads in a stable way to cancer cells, double the number of the industry standard, said Toshinori Agatsuma, head of oncology research at Daiichi Sankyo who led a team that discovered the therapy.

“ADCs currently available are far from being perfect technically because the payload linked to antibodies aren’t properly delivered to cancer cells,’’ said Agatsuma. “We wanted to challenge and improve that. We were a latecomer in biotech, but I knew it was an area where we could catch up, compete and win.’’