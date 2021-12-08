National / Health

Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

SA’s current wave of Covid-19 continues to outpace earlier waves but deaths and hospital admissions have not yet followed suit

08 December 2021 - 11:02 Dave Chambers
The Covid-19 reproduction rate in SA is at levels seen during the peaks of the previous three waves. Picture: 123RF/JOSIEPICS
The Covid-19 reproduction rate in SA is at levels seen during the peaks of the previous three waves. Picture: 123RF/JOSIEPICS

Every person infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is passing the virus to more than three other people.

This emerged from the latest report on the reproduction rate, which reached 3.06 in SA’s most populous province at the end of November.

The estimated daily reproduction number, with 95% confidence intervals, in Gauteng at the end of November. Picture: NICD/SA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN EPIDEMIOLOGICAL MODELLING AND ANALYSIS.
The estimated daily reproduction number, with 95% confidence intervals, in Gauteng at the end of November. Picture: NICD/SA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN EPIDEMIOLOGICAL MODELLING AND ANALYSIS.

The national “R rate” — the number of people one infected person will pass a virus to — reached 2.55, which the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the SA Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis said was comparable to the highest rates recorded at the peaks of the first three waves of Covid-19 infections.

The R rates based on hospital admissions are much lower — 1.87 in Gauteng and 1.1 nationally.

SA’s fourth wave of Covid-19 continues to outpace earlier waves but deaths and hospital admissions have not yet followed suit, and the R rate, according to admissions, is just above 1 on average.

How the R rate (medians plus 95% confidence intervals) rocketed in 10 days. Picture: NICD/SA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN EPIDEMIOLOGICAL MODELLING AND ANALYSIS.
How the R rate (medians plus 95% confidence intervals) rocketed in 10 days. Picture: NICD/SA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN EPIDEMIOLOGICAL MODELLING AND ANALYSIS.

The scientists who produce the weekly R rate analysis said their work was complicated by the continual shifts in the landscape, “likely driven in part by changes in the criteria for testing and hospital admission, by shifting care-seeking behaviour during the epidemic and by increasing vaccination coverage”, they said.

The exponential increase in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant means the number of confirmed active infections has doubled in five days and stood at 96,572 by close of business on Tuesday.

At the peak of the third wave on July 10, there were 211,052 active cases countrywide.

Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he returns to SA

Several key meetings need to take place before a decision is reached
National
18 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says he will meet NCCC ‘soon’ as Omicron cases soar

The president has again called on the nation to get vaccinated, saying it is more important than ever in the festive season
National
2 days ago

Health department denial of access to jab data raises concerns over safety

The data on vaccinations is vital for research into the efficacy of vaccines in containing the coronavirus
National
1 day ago

Speed of Omicron’s transmission is worrying, Sikhulile Moyo says

With Omicron’s sheer number of changes, Moyo initially thought this would be a weak Covid-19 virus
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he ...
National
2.
ANC back to square one on land after vote fails
National
3.
Task falls to business as government kicks ...
National
4.
State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking ...
National / Health
5.
A porsche in the car port … public servants to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.