Wescoal flags profit surge and Moabsvelden bump

Junior coal miner Wescoal has flagged a more than quintupling of profits in its half year to end-September, boosted by the contribution of its Moabsvelden greenfield project in Mpumalanga.

Wescoal, which counts power utility Eskom as its main customer, expects headline earnings to rise by at least 485% from the previous period’s 3c, when Covid-19 cut into demand from many of its clients, including the power utility.

The group, valued at R827m on the JSE, had brought in only R10.7m in headline earnings in its previous half year, the main profit measure in SA, which excludes one-off items.

Wescoal said in its update that demand from Eskom has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but this was offset by its improved operational performance, while it is also looking at export opportunities to take advantage of elevated global energy prices.

Group mining production for the second half was 7% higher than the comparable period, with production from Moabsvelden offsetting the lower production from the other operations.

Production has been steadily increasing at Moabsvelden since first coal was blasted at the greenfield project in January 2021, and it contributed almost 24% of the group’s total run of mine production for its first half.

Wescoal has invested R228m into its flagship Moabsvelden Project, which helped the group record its highest annual production of 7.7-million tonnes in its year to end-March.

Wescoal’s shares jumped 10% to R1.98 in early trade on Wednesday, putting it on track for its best day in just more than two months, and bringing its year-to-date gain to 115%.

