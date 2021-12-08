National / Health Sahpra gives go-ahead for booster vaccine shots The third shot is expected to strengthen immunity amid Covid-19 fourth wave and Omicron variant B L Premium

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, opening the way for the department of health to embark on a booster vaccination programme.

Booster shots will strengthen immunity in the face of the fourth wave of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which is spreading at a rapid rate throughout the country, particularly in Gauteng...