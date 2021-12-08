Sahpra gives go-ahead for booster vaccine shots
The third shot is expected to strengthen immunity amid Covid-19 fourth wave and Omicron variant
08 December 2021 - 17:40
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, opening the way for the department of health to embark on a booster vaccination programme.
Booster shots will strengthen immunity in the face of the fourth wave of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which is spreading at a rapid rate throughout the country, particularly in Gauteng...
