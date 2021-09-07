National / Health Medical deans call for mandatory jabs for healthcare students and workers Compulsory vaccination for the sector is ‘a moral imperative’ as healthcare workers are at particularly high risk of contracting the virus, academics say

The deans of SA’s medical and dental schools have recommended compulsory coronavirus vaccination for their students and the general healthcare workforce, arguing it will protect individuals from serious illness and help slow the spread of the disease.

Healthcare workers are at particularly high risk because their jobs often expose them to high levels of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19...