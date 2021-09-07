Companies / Healthcare CORONAVIRUS Survey finds 62% of South Africans will definitely accept a Covid-19 shot

Sixty-two percent of South Africans say they are willing to get a coronavirus vaccine, and another 11% are still sitting on the fence, according to research commissioned by the Solidarity Fund and the government.

The level of vaccine acceptance identified in the research, conducted by Ask Afrika, was lower than that found in recent surveys by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), and the Nids-Cram 5 survey, which found vaccine acceptance of 72% and 71%, respectively...