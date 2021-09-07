News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The cost of vaccine inequity

07 September 2021 - 08:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Vaccines work

Full vaccination gives powerful protection against severe outcomes
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | The facts on breakthrough vaccines

Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against Covid and breakthrough infections do happen in people who have been fully vaccinated
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | Sisonke trial: safe as houses

The health department has released the provisional results of the Sisonke trial, in which more than 400,000 SA health workers were vaccinated with ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers | SA’s vaccination programme on a roll

As SA's vaccination rollout gains momentum, the country is emerging from a deadly third wave, largely driven by the Delta variant
News & Fox
1 month ago
