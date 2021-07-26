Aspen to begin dispatching J&J Covid-19 vaccines on Monday
The pharmaceutical manufacturer will release the first supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe
26 July 2021 - 10:21
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare will on Monday release the first supplies of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe, it announced in a brief statement.
These doses are vital for the government’s plans to accelerate its inoculation programme, as the J&J vaccine requires only a single shot and can be stored in an ordinary fridge, making it easier to reach specific target groups or people living in rural areas...
