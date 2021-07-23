National / Health Public-private alliance moves to majorly ramp up Covid vaccination Health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the government is now targeting almost 400,000 daily jabs by late August BL PREMIUM

SA could soon meet its targets for herd immunity as the government and the private sector ramp up daily vaccinations, outstripping the target set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Friday, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told a media briefing that both the public and private sector healthcare systems aim to dispense almost 400,000 vaccinations daily by late August. ..