READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa announces new restrictions to curb third wave

Fellow South Africans,

It is exactly 15 months since we declared a national state of disaster in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We have never experienced a health crisis of this severity before, nor one so prolonged.

It is understandable that many South Africans now feel tired and weary. We mourn the many lives that we have lost, and we are struggling to cope with the huge impact that the pandemic has had on the livelihoods of millions of people.

I know that we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been placed on our lives. I fully understand that you are concerned about constraints that restrict your freedom to travel, to gather, to socialise, to worship and, in some instances, even to earn a living.

Yet we also know that these restrictions have been effective in containing the spread of the virus. We have gone through and endured two devastating waves of infection. But working together we have brought down infections and prevented the loss of many lives.

We know that as difficult as the past 15 months have been, we have started to recover and rebuild. Although it has encountered several setbacks, our mass vaccination programme is gaining momentum and we are finally on the path to controlling the disease. But although we have reason to hope, we still have a mountain to climb.

A third wave of infections is upon us. We have to contain this new wave of infections. Since I last spoke to you just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new infections has doubled. Then, we were recording around 3,700 daily infections. Over the past seven days, we have recorded an average of 7,500 daily infections.

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the past 14 days are 59% higher than the preceding 14 days.

The average number of people who die from Covid-19 each day has increased by 48% from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days.

With the exception of Northern Cape, all provinces are experiencing rising infections. Four provinces — Gauteng, Free State, North West and Northern Cape — are officially in a third wave, while others are approaching that point.

The proportion of Covid-19 tests that are positive — the so-called positivity rate — is continuing to rise in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Of these, Gauteng has been the worst hit. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the past week. The increase in infections in Gauteng is now faster and steeper than it was at the same time in previous waves.

Within a matter of days, it is likely that the number of new cases in Gauteng will surpass the peak of the second wave. Private hospitals in the province have reported that they are near capacity. We have to act decisively and quickly to save lives. And to do this, we need to return to the basics.

We need to remind ourselves how the virus is spread so that each one of us makes sure that we behave in a way that reduces the chances of transmission. We must not disregard the basic precautions that we know are so essential. Our scientists inform us that it is through our behaviour that the virus is spread.

We must remember that many people who are infected with Covid-19 do not show any symptoms. The person who may be sitting next to you in a taxi, who may be a co-worker, or a friend or even a family member at a social gathering may be infected.

You could get infected as you are travelling in a taxi that does not have any windows open. You could catch the virus from your co-worker who does not wear their face mask in a way that covers their nose and mouth.

Your friend or family member may not have washed or sanitised their hands before passing you a drink or a plate of food, and you could get infected.

You may go to visit your elderly parents or grandparents, not knowing that you are infected and infect them.

You could visit your relative who has diabetes, hypertension or another underlying condition and infect them, even though you feel healthy.

You could go to church or the mosque, or you could go to a crowded restaurant or shopping centre and all the time be passing on the virus and putting the health and lives of others at risk.

It is, unfortunately, as easy as that to spread the disease.

When we know that we have been exposed to a person infected with Covid-19, we must follow the protocol to quarantine for ten days no matter how inconvenient it may be for us. This is one of the best ways to stop the virus from spreading further.

Basic changes in behaviour can make a huge difference.

We have spoken about this many times, but it does bear repeating because oftentimes there are lapses in our behaviour. We must be more diligent, more consistent and more aware of our actions. If we are careful and diligent we can limit transmission and bring down the rate of infection.

The fewer people that are infected at any one time, the fewer people get sick, fewer people need to be hospitalised, fewer people need ICU care, and fewer people need ventilators.

What we know from the past two waves of infections, and from experience around the world, is that when health facilities are overwhelmed more lives are lost.

Our priority now is to make sure there are enough hospital beds, enough health workers, enough ventilators and enough oxygen to give the best possible care to every person who needs it.

The massive surge in new infections means that we must once again tighten restrictions on the movement of persons and gatherings.

We need to enforce compliance more rigorously and we need to take firmer action against those who do not adhere to the regulations.