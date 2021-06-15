NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA’s vaccine output will be ramped up
15 June 2021 - 07:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that vaccine output will be ramped up this week to try to make up for the Johnson & Johnson shots that have to be thrown out due to contamination.
Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever from Wits University about how the contamination has affected the country’s Covid-19 immunisation drive.
Wits University’s Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV about the contamination of the J&J vaccine
