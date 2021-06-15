Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How SA’s vaccine output will be ramped up

Wits University’s Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV about the contamination of the J&J vaccine

15 June 2021 - 07:48 Business Day TV
The J&J vaccines being stored in SA ahead of their distribution might not be suitable for use, the health ministry said on Friday. Picture: REAUTERS/GAELEN MORSE
The J&J vaccines being stored in SA ahead of their distribution might not be suitable for use, the health ministry said on Friday. Picture: REAUTERS/GAELEN MORSE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that vaccine output will be ramped up this week to try to make up for the Johnson & Johnson shots that have to be thrown out due to contamination.

Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever from Wits University about how the contamination has affected the country’s Covid-19 immunisation drive. 

Wits University’s Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV about the contamination of the J&J vaccine 

Some J&J vaccines will not be used in SA says health products regulator

SA is heavily reliant on the J&J vaccine to meet a target of inoculating two-thirds of its population this year
National
1 day ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Zero-waste outfits a dubious offset for Johnson’s penchant for fly-bys

Activists accuse UK premier and the G7 leaders of greenwashing with their agenda
Opinion
1 day ago

Trial of Novavax Covid vaccine finds it very effective against variants

The company plans to apply for regulatory clearance globally, with much of the first available doses going to low- and middle-income countries
World
14 hours ago

Vaccine output to be ramped up after huge loss, Ramaphosa says

Replacements needed after FDA ordered destruction of millions of doses due to contamination at J&J Baltimore plant
National
1 day ago

Health ministry warns of 'possibility' that J&J vaccines meant for SA might not be suitable

The US Food and Drug Administration confirmed that just two batches of the vaccine from a Baltimore laboratory were being released, while others were ...
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s exclusivity provisions in lease deal ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam to buy Alexander Forbes unit for R100m
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mobile network Rain ‘a victim of its own success’
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC not funding Takatso takeover of SAA
Companies
5.
Wierzycka back with plan to commercialise ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.