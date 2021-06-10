Western Cape premier calls for region-sensitive Covid rules
Alan Winde has reiterated his call for national government to let provinces apply different levels of pandemic restrictions
10 June 2021 - 13:42
UPDATED 11 June 2021 - 05:34
The Western Cape is entering its third wave of Covid-19 infections, premier Alan Winde says, reiterating his call for the government to let provinces apply different levels of restrictions, depending on the severity of their epidemics.
"We continue to request national [government] to look at the ability for differentiated action to be taken. We can’t put our own restrictions in place."..
