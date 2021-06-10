National / Health Western Cape premier calls for region-sensitive Covid rules Alan Winde has reiterated his call for national government to let provinces apply different levels of pandemic restrictions BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape is entering its third wave of Covid-19 infections, premier Alan Winde says, reiterating his call for the government to let provinces apply different levels of restrictions, depending on the severity of their epidemics.

"We continue to request national [government] to look at the ability for differentiated action to be taken. We can’t put our own restrictions in place."..