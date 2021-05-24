National

Western Cape has enough hospital beds for the looming third wave, says premier Alan Winde

Premier says the provinces will also extend employment contracts of healthcare workers to ensure an effective fight against the virus

24 May 2021 - 14:49 Cebelihle Bhengu
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is seeing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and may experience a third wave in two to three weeks’ time.

In a statement, Winde said the province has enough beds should hospital admissions rise in the projected time.

I can confirm that the Western Cape has sufficient bed capacity to respond to the resurgence in Covid-19 cases and, through previous investments during this pandemic, can bring on line additional bed capacity where and when needed,” said Winde.

The premier said the Western Cape would also extend employment contracts of healthcare workers to ensure an effective fight against the virus.

“As we have learnt from the first and second waves, healthcare workers play a critical role in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. They serve as our front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19, which is why we are taking every step to ensure that our healthcare system is protected and sufficiently staffed.”

The cumulative number of infections in the Western Cape is 291,457. The province has had the third most infections after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the health department.

Winde said a large proportion of healthcare workers in the province had received their Covid-19 jabs, which would strengthen their response to the virus.

He announced last week that the province had added 10 more vaccination sites. SA launched the second phase of inoculations last week, which is targeting people older than 60 and healthcare workers.

The vaccinations started slowly, with 87 sites nationally, but more were added during the week.

**Business Day reported on Sunday that the province lamented low registration numbers among people older than 60, saying the online registration system was not conducive for elderly people in rural areas.

The provincial government is working with old-age homes to ensure all residents are registered. It has also made available 75 Cape access centres and public libraries in more than a dozen municipalities to make the process more accessible. 

