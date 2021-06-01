Routine healthcare services were badly dented by Covid-19
Provincial health departments need to maintain routine services in parallel with their response to a surge in Covid-19 cases
01 June 2021 - 16:08
Covid-19 and the restrictions imposed by the government had a devastating effect on the provision of routine public health services in SA during the first two waves, according to a study published in the SA Medical Journal (SAMJ).
The study raises the spectre of a further hit to the health system as SA enters its third wave of coronavirus infections, unless provincial health departments manage to maintain routine services in parallel with their response to a surge in Covid-19 cases...
