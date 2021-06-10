Western Cape entering third wave of infections, confirms premier
Alan Winde has reiterated his call for national government to let provinces apply different levels of pandemic restrictions
Western Cape is entering its third wave of coronavirus infections, premier Alan Winde said on Thursday, reiterating his call for the national government to let provinces apply different levels of restrictions, depending on the severity of their epidemics.
“We continue to request national to look at the ability for differentiated action to be taken. We can’t put our own restrictions in place,” he said.
Western Cape wants to see tighter restrictions on the size of gatherings, and on travel to affected areas, said provincial head of health Keith Cloete.
While Western Cape has not yet met the criteria used by the SA Covid-19 modelling consortium to determine when a province is in a third wave, all the key indicators monitored by the province indicate it is accelerating towards that threshold, he said. According to the consortium, a third wave will occur when the seven-day moving average of new cases exceeds 30% of the previous wave’s peak.
“We are on the way. We can see the pattern. It is just a matter of time before we hit the threshold,” said Cloete.
The province recorded a 31% surge in new cases in the week to June 7 and is now confirming on average 430 new cases a day. Hospital admissions for patients with severe Covid-19 rose by 18% during the same period and now stand at more than 1,000, and the test positivity rate is 11.3%, he said.
There are 5,802 active cases of Covid-19 in the province, an increase of 34% on the number recorded last week, said Cloete.
Winde announced plans to set up a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Cape Town Convention Centre, but warned that it would be able to operate at full capacity only if the government secured sufficient supplies.
“At its peak, it is envisaged that this mass ‘vaccination centre of hope’ will be able to vaccinate over 4,000 people a day. This will have a major impact on the pace of our vaccination programme, especially as we move to vaccinate residents under the age of 60,” said Winde.
SA’s vaccination programme, which launched on May 17, has been severely constrained by a delay in the release of Johnson & Johnson shots, which were expected to the backbone of the national immunisation drive.
Western Cape has the capacity to vaccinate 120,000 people a week at smaller sites that have already been activated, but expect to administer only 70,000 doses this week due to limited stocks of the Pfizer vaccine.
