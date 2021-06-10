Western Cape entering third wave of infections, confirms premier

Western Cape is entering its third wave of coronavirus infections, premier Alan Winde said on Thursday, reiterating his call for the national government to let provinces apply different levels of restrictions, depending on the severity of their epidemics.

“We continue to request national to look at the ability for differentiated action to be taken. We can’t put our own restrictions in place,” he said.

Western Cape wants to see tighter restrictions on the size of gatherings, and on travel to affected areas, said provincial head of health Keith Cloete.

While Western Cape has not yet met the criteria used by the SA Covid-19 modelling consortium to determine when a province is in a third wave, all the key indicators monitored by the province indicate it is accelerating towards that threshold, he said. According to the consortium, a third wave will occur when the seven-day moving average of new cases exceeds 30% of the previous wave’s peak.

“We are on the way. We can see the pattern. It is just a matter of time before we hit the threshold,” said Cloete.

The province recorded a 31% surge in new cases in the week to June 7 and is now confirming on average 430 new cases a day. Hospital admissions for patients with severe Covid-19 rose by 18% during the same period and now stand at more than 1,000, and the test positivity rate is 11.3%, he said.