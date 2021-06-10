National / Health

Western Cape entering third wave of infections, confirms premier

Alan Winde has reiterated his call for national government to let provinces apply different levels of pandemic restrictions

10 June 2021 - 13:42 Tamar Kahn
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Western Cape is entering its third wave of coronavirus infections, premier Alan Winde said on Thursday, reiterating his call for the national government to let provinces apply different levels of restrictions, depending on the severity of their epidemics.

“We continue to request national to look at the ability for differentiated action to be taken. We can’t put our own restrictions in place,” he said.  

Western Cape wants to see tighter restrictions on the size of gatherings, and on travel to affected areas, said provincial head of health Keith Cloete. 

While Western Cape has not yet met the criteria used by the SA Covid-19 modelling consortium to determine when a province is in a third wave, all the key indicators monitored by the province indicate it is accelerating towards that threshold, he said. According to the consortium, a third wave will occur when the seven-day moving average of new cases exceeds 30% of the previous wave’s peak.

“We are on the way. We can see the pattern. It is just a matter of time before we hit the threshold,” said Cloete.

The province recorded a 31% surge in new cases in the week to June 7 and is now confirming on average 430 new cases a day. Hospital admissions for patients with severe Covid-19 rose by 18% during the same period and now stand at more than 1,000, and the test positivity rate is 11.3%, he said.

There are 5,802 active cases of Covid-19 in the province, an increase of 34% on the number recorded last week, said Cloete.

Winde announced plans to set up a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Cape Town Convention Centre, but warned that it would be able to operate at full capacity only if the government secured sufficient supplies.

“At its peak, it is envisaged that this mass ‘vaccination centre of hope’ will be able to vaccinate over 4,000 people a day. This will have a major impact on the pace of our vaccination programme, especially as we move to vaccinate residents under the age of 60,” said Winde.

SA’s vaccination programme, which launched on May 17, has been severely constrained by a delay in the release of Johnson & Johnson shots, which were expected to the backbone of the national immunisation drive.

Western Cape has the capacity to vaccinate 120,000 people a week at smaller sites that have already been activated, but expect to administer only 70,000 doses this week due to limited stocks of the Pfizer vaccine.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 cases on the rise, but no third wave yet, says NICD

The recent rapid increase in the test positivity rate and the seven-day moving average of confirmed cases is cause for concern, says National ...
National
4 weeks ago

Bracing for the third wave

The third wave may not be as bad as the second one, since at least 30% of the SA population has had the virus
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave, say Covid-19 modellers

The province could face a more severe third wave of infections compared to the second surge, according to two of the five scenarios presented
National
1 month ago

Institute flags upswing in Covid-19 in three provinces

Cases in the Free State, Northern Cape and the North West have increased over the past three weeks, says NICD
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says overhaul of BEE legislation is on ...
National
2.
Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership ...
National
4.
Gupta family homes worth millions seized in ...
National
5.
Sources say Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Rising Gauteng Covid-19 hospital admissions cause concern, David Makhura says

National / Health

Routine healthcare services were badly dented by Covid-19

National / Health

Western Cape has enough hospital beds for the looming third wave, says premier ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.