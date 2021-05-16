National / Health Gauteng and Western Cape release lists of sites for phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccinations BL PREMIUM

Phases 1B and 2 of the mass vaccination programme are scheduled to be rolled out from Monday.

The Gauteng health department said in phase 1B, health-care workers who had not yet been vaccinated, traditional health practitioners and staff employed at funeral parlours would be vaccinated. Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout programme will target people who are 60 years and older. ..