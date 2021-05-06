National / Health Older Western Cape residents slow off the mark in registering for Covid-19 shots The province will initially administer only Pfizer’s double-dose shots, due to delays in dispatching J&J’s jab over safety concerns at a US contractor BL PREMIUM

With less than a fortnight to go until the Western Cape begins dispensing Covid-19 vaccines to people over the age of 60, less than a quarter of the target population has signed up on the government’s registration system, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The government’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) is not only a mandatory requirement for anyone seeking a vaccine, but is also vital for ensuring people’s appointments are matched with the availability of stock...