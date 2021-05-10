National

Ramaphosa warns of ‘vaccine apartheid’ if rich nations hoard shots

The president has called on South Africans to support the waiver on some intellectual property rights for vaccines and medicines at the WTO

10 May 2021 - 11:20 Alexander Winning
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if wealthy nations hogged Covid-19 shots while millions in poor countries died waiting for them it would amount to “vaccine apartheid”.

SA and India have been pushing for a waiver on some intellectual property (IP) rights for vaccines and medicines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

US President Joe Biden backed the proposal last week, though it may still take months to reach a deal.

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to support the waiver in his weekly newsletter, saying vaccines should be “a global public good”.

“It is about affirming our commitment to the advancement of equality and human rights, not just in our own country but around the world,” he wrote.

“A situation in which the populations of advanced, rich countries are safely inoculated while millions in poorer countries die in the queue would be tantamount to vaccine apartheid.”

Sub-Saharan Africa has administered the fewest vaccines relative to its population of any region, with about eight doses per 1,000 people vs 150 doses per 1,000 people globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ramaphosa recalled that 20 years ago SA faced off against “big pharma” over efforts to import and manufacture affordable generic antiretroviral medicines to treat people with HIV/Aids.

“Years later, the world is in the grip of another deadly pandemic in the form of Covid-19. And once again, SA is waging a struggle that puts global solidarity to the test,” he said.

Ramaphosa said SA was one of only five countries on the African continent able to manufacture vaccines and that there was a need for new capacity to be built.

SA has ordered enough Covid-19 vaccines for 46-million of its 60-million people via bilateral deals with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer. The J&J shots will be made locally by Aspen Pharmacare.

Reuters

US nod for vaccine patent waiver a positive first step

While poor countries will not become manufacturing hubs overnight, the move could broaden supplier options
Opinion
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL: US IP waiver backing is welcome but small step to end vaccine apartheid

Having the support of the US is a step towards an expanded global vaccine distribution programme
Opinion
8 hours ago

Talks on Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver at WTO could still take months

Ten WTO meetings in seven months have failed to produce a breakthrough, with 60 proposal sponsors from emerging economies
World
3 days ago

WTO talks on waiver of IP protection for Covid-19 vaccines likely to be heated

On Thursday, the EU signalled a willingness to take part in the negotiations, as shares of European vaccine makers tumbled
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa wins NEC support and stares down ...
National
2.
New Covid-19 variant arrives in SA as third wave ...
National / Health
3.
Purchase of new voting devices pushes IEC’s ...
National
4.
Capacity constraints are still hampering work of ...
National
5.
Princesses unhappy at Prince Misuzulu being named ...
National

Related Articles

Suspending vaccine patents will not be enough, groups say

National / Health

US paves way for vaccine patent waiver but drugmakers will want compensation

World

US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP protections at WTO

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.