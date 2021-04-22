Government overrode scientific advice at times ‘to balance lives with the economy’
The documents show that the government took a softer stance than the MAC’s recommendations ahead of the Easter period
22 April 2021 - 15:10
The government has departed at times from scientific advice on managing the coronavirus pandemic, as it sought to balance the need to protect lives and livelihoods, spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Thursday.
A series of documents detailing the recommendations made by scientists to health minister Zweli Mkhize have been released by the government, revealing how it has overridden or only partly implemented much of their counsel on contentious issues such as alcohol restrictions and school closures. These ministerial advisories, initially published on the health department’s website, are now located on the government’s official coronavirus site (https://sacoronavirus.co.za/category/mac-advisories/)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now