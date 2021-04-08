News & Fox Top secret: what’s going on with SA’s vaccine plan? The public might want the rollout facts, but all the government offers is buck-passing, incoherence and murkiness BL PREMIUM

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine SA has bought for 31-million people was approved just before the Easter weekend. However, its registration is subject to conditions that neither the regulator nor the department of health will divulge.

SA’s vaccine programme, which is essential for saving lives and getting the economy going, has been shrouded in secrecy. The processes of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) are under wraps; talks with the private sector are behind closed doors; and information on how the rollout will proceed is released in dribs and drabs...