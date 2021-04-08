National / Health State expects first J&J and Pfizer jabs to be delivered in next two weeks Combined with supplies expected from Pfizer before end-April, this will enable government to finish vaccinating healthcare workers BL PREMIUM

The government expects to take delivery of its first one-million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s commercially produced Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks time, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

Combined with supplies expected from Pfizer before the end of April, this will enable the government to finish vaccinating healthcare workers and move into the next stage of inoculating the over 60s, he said...