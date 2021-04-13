Public-private collaboration is key to successful vaccination drive

SA’s Sisonke vaccine early access programme is well under way: since the first doses were administered to healthcare workers on February 17, the country’s public and private sectors have come together to keep up the momentum and have now administered more than 150,000 doses to key front-line healthcare workers. This includes our own healthcare workers at Life Healthcare hospitals.

There have, of course, been challenges to establish an immunisation drive like this: as SA Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray has pointed out, to set up a vaccination programme of this size would typically take nine or 10 months, and in effect SA had a matter of weeks.

Logistically, this hasn’t been easy and there have been supply challenges, among others. But these are not unique to SA, and the progress we have been able to make in vaccinating our healthcare workers so far is a direct result of the collaboration and co-operation between and within the public and private sectors.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the public is certainly going to require a continued spirit of co-operation among stakeholders, and will be the determining factor in reaching the country’s vaccination targets. No one stakeholder can do it alone. It requires a collective effort and commitment to a common goal and greater good.

This commitment is evident in how government and private-sector partners are banding and working together to get the job done. All partners across sectors are meeting constantly to make sure their approach is the same and, as such, the combination of both public and private Sisonke vaccine sites are now all following the same protocols.

A collective commitment to containing the virus

It is imperative that we continue in this vein to ensure that when the time comes for a public rollout it can be implemented at a steady pace. However, at this point in time we have to remember that it is imperative that we diminish any future spikes or waves of infection. This requires individual and corporate responsibility because it is in everybody’s interest, from a personal health and safety perspective as well as a broader social and economic point of view, that we address this pandemic and take the steps needed to curb its spread.

Vaccinations alone will not turn the tide. Behaviour still has a major role to play — and this will be critical with the imminent school holidays and the possibility of a spike in infections as more people travel and visit family and friends. Each one of us needs to play our part by continuing to take precautions including social distancing, washing our hands and wearing masks. We cannot and must not rest on our laurels as individuals or as corporate SA.

As the country has settled into level 1 lockdown, corporates have a vital role to play. As employers, it is essential for businesses in SA to consider the procedures and protocols put in place to ensure we are each adequately protect our workforces and contain the virus. As business we all need to display a heightened approach to health risk management, so that together we can do our part in moving SA forward.

These individual and collective efforts can, and must, supplement the country’s vaccination efforts. Hospitals and other sites will continue to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers, which will make these environments safer, but individuals and businesses need to play their part equally to avoid hospital capacity challenges.

Containing the virus remains a national priority. But it is a personal and shared priority, and we need to co-operate with one another at all levels to ensure we are able to bring SA out of this pandemic.

• Wharton-Hood is group CEO and Pyle SA CEO at Life Healthcare.