Risk of Covid-19 third wave within next two weeks is low, say SA researchers
But it is too soon to tell if more social interaction and religious gatherings over the Easter weekend seeded an increase in Covid-19 transmission
12 April 2021 - 17:24
The risk of a third wave of coronavirus infections in SA in the coming fortnight is low, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm designed by a consortium led by Wits University.
“The data is telling us the probability of a third wave is low, and is unlikely within the next two weeks, but these algorithms are not crystal balls,” said Wits Institute for Collider Particle Physics director Bruce Mellado, who is a member of Gauteng premier David Makhura’s advisory council on Covid-19...
