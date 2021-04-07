Economy State’s approach to third-wave threat bodes well for business confidence, says Sacci The business confidence index fell marginally to 94 points in March amid a third-wave virus threat BL PREMIUM

SA’s tepid business climate could get a boost from clear signs the government is becoming more confident about handling a third wave of Covid-19, according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

The vaccine rollout should also reduce the risk of additional, economically damaging lockdown restrictions, the lobby group said on Wednesday...