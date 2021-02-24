Relative to earlier pessimistic views, budget was better than expected

The tricky side of it all is measuring fiscal credibility. The sovereign rating methodology of ratings agencies is a place to start, showing that deteriorating fiscal strength can be both an economic and an institutional problem. Moody’s downgrade decision late in 2020 illustrates that not only is SA’s fiscal strength deeply in subinvestment grade territory (C-rated), but it is now far lower than Brazil (B1 rated) because SA’s rapid accumulation of debt, and the inability to stick to a consistent fiscal plan, was no longer tolerable. As such, the institutional strength measure also fell one notch and now sits on the cusp of subinvestment grade, strongly suggesting that fiscal credibility is not what it once was.

From financial markets to business, labour, the media and the public, stakeholders use many criteria in determining fiscal credibility, but broadly one considers whether fiscal policy is realistic (against the consensus macro and political outlook), responsible (does it support long-term sustainable and inclusive economic growth?), prudent (does it provide protection against unforeseen events?) and transparent (can analysts stress-test the fiscal projections?).

The 2021 budget is therefore a chance to see whether the country has taken a step in the right direction to recoup some of its fiscal credibility.

Is the budget realistic? A first glance suggests a difficult trade-off between socioeconomic needs and financial market wants. Of course, social grant top-ups are necessary when an economy has experienced the crisis of a pandemic, but is the additional amount spent tolerated by those holding government bonds? This is where a joint effort between the Reserve Bank and the Treasury in sharpening the understanding of fiscal multipliers is important.

The Treasury has used its budgets to prove where expenditure items have low versus high multiplier effects on the economy. Low fiscal multipliers, such as the above-inflation public sector wage trend over the years, provide justification to stick to existing plans to reduce such expenditure. But when a fiscal multiplier is high, such as paying for vaccinations and extending social grant top-ups, additional expenditure can be justified.

Essentially, the realism of the fiscal path is determined by how strongly the economy can grow, revenue collection and the expenditure plans against this. The scrapping of the R40bn tax measures makes the growth picture somewhat more realistic, but more evidence of reform measures will be necessary to explain how the outer years continue to improve.

Is the budget responsible? The messaging indeed appears responsible, to quote from the budget itself: “The 2021 budget provides continued support to the economy and public health in the short term without adding to long-term spending pressures.”