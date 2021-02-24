Health budget slashed
Treasury institutes a R67.2bn cut to consolidated health expenditure over the medium term
24 February 2021 - 16:25
The Treasury has instituted unprecedented cuts to the health budget as it seeks to rein in government spending.
Despite shoring up funding to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury has instituted a R67.2bn cut to consolidated health expenditure over the medium-term expenditure framework, deepening the R3.9bn cut that had already been worked into the 2020 budget...
