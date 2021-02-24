National / Health Health budget slashed Treasury institutes a R67.2bn cut to consolidated health expenditure over the medium term BL PREMIUM

The Treasury has instituted unprecedented cuts to the health budget as it seeks to rein in government spending.

Despite shoring up funding to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury has instituted a R67.2bn cut to consolidated health expenditure over the medium-term expenditure framework, deepening the R3.9bn cut that had already been worked into the 2020 budget...