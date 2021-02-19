World / Africa

Russia offers AU 300-million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine

The deal also comes with a financing package, and SA has submitted documentation to the medicines regulator for registration of the shot

19 February 2021 - 14:53 Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier
Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

The AU’s vaccine task-team said on Friday that Russia has offered it 300-million doses of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, along with a financing package for countries wanting to secure the shots.

The Russian vaccine will be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021, it said in a statement. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said some deliveries could start in May but most would be from June.

The 55-member AU hopes to see 60% of the continent’s 1.3-billion people immunised over about the next three years. But even as some wealthier nations are well into their immunisation campaigns, just a handful of countries in Africa have started to roll out vaccination programmes.

“We are grateful to receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation and tremendously proud to be able to offer them ... to our AU member states,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in the statement.

“Bilateral and private sector partnerships such as these are critical in our efforts to bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end,” he said.

The AU previously said it had secured 270-million doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for delivery this year.

On Friday the vaccine team said all 270-million doses have been “taken up by the first allocation phase deadline”.

Russia has marketed the Sputnik V vaccine globally. It has struck manufacturing deals with firms in India, South Korea and Brazil, and has pledged to supply doses to other countries including Venezuela and Hungary.

The offer to the AU, if delivered in full, would be among its biggest foreign supply deals to date.

While Moscow is touting such deals to highlight its role in fighting the pandemic, exports of the vaccine have stirred concern in Russia, where authorities have struggled to roll out a nationwide vaccination strategy.

In Africa, Algeria is already deploying the Sputnik V vaccine. After receiving an initial batch of a few dozen shots, Guinea is now in talks to source about 400,000 doses, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

SA’s health ministry said this week that Sputnik V’s manufacturers had submitted documentation to the local medicines regulator for registration.

Reuters

Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It shouldn’t be

What we know about the Sputnik V vaccine is that it is premised on proven technology and should be viewed with a healthy dose of confidence
Opinion
1 month ago

TIM HARFORD: Covid-19: how close is the light at the end of the tunnel?

Only now are the first vaccines starting to reduce the death toll — and we should see major progress soon
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe to get 800,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Harare accepts offers of vaccines from China and Russia, with first doses to arrive mid-February
World
1 week ago

Russia’s Covid-19 death toll three times higher than first cited

Russia’s population shrank by nearly 700,000 people in 2020, the statistics service has reported, more than twice the decline in 2019
World
1 week ago

Russia ‘right all along’ about its Sputnik V vaccine’s high efficacy

The vaccine is almost 92% effective in fighting Covid-19 according to reports by respected medical journal The Lancet
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ischgl resort study finds Covid-19 immunity after ...
World / Europe
2.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
3.
Robinhood, hedge fund chiefs deny foul play at ...
World / Americas
4.
Nigeria unexpectedly exits recession in fourth ...
World / Africa
5.
Redistricting set to be the big national battle ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

LETTER: Why not use Russian vaccine, and private enterprise?

Opinion / Letters

Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world

Opinion

Local firm offers Russia’s Sputnik shot to SA

National / Health

Regulator halts bid to give VIPs early jabs

National / Health

SA scientists plan AstraZeneca trial to assess effect on severe disease

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.