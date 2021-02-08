National / Health Government pivots to J&J’s vaccines and seeks more shots Rollout to health-care workers to start this month BL PREMIUM

The government is in advanced talks with US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to secure an additional 20-million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, after plans to start inoculating health-care workers with AstraZeneca’s shot hit a major stumbling block at the weekend.

The Anglo-Swedish company’s offering was intended to be the cornerstone of the first phase of SA’s coronavirus vaccination drive, as it is relatively cheap and easy to store...