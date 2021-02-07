National / Health SA vaccine rollout dealt a blow Work is already under way at the University of Oxford to produce a second generation of the vaccine BL PREMIUM

The government is scrambling to reorient its Covid-19 vaccination plans, after new evidence emerged on Sunday that AstraZeneca's vaccine does not protect people against mild to moderate disease caused by the new variant detected in SA late last year. This vaccine is the cornerstone in the first phase of SA's Covid-immunisation strategy.

“It is a temporary issue, until we figure out the next steps,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize in a late night briefing. “The plan is to find out from scientists how to use it going forward.”..