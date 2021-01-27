First coronavirus shots due to land by Friday, says Western Cape
The vaccine will be checked by regulators before it is administered
27 January 2021 - 17:59
SA’s first coronavirus vaccines are expected to land in the country on Thursday or Friday, but their administration will only begin after they have cleared stringent quality checks by the medicines regulator, according to a top Western Cape health official.
“We have prepared to start on February 8, but if they arrive earlier we can start sooner,” said Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete...
