Get more Covid-19 vaccines approved and factories producing, Bill Gates urges

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has weighed in on the debate around coronavirus vaccine nationalism, saying part of the solution to securing shots for poorer nations lies in stepping up production.

“The key for the vaccines is getting more approved and getting more factories in production,” he said on a call with African journalists ahead of the release of the annual letter he pens with his wife, Melinda Gates, with whom he co-chairs the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation...