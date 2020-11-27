Private hospitals on Garden Route near capacity as Covid-19 cases surge
George and Knysna have recorded their highest number of new cases, exceeding those of late July
27 November 2020 - 05:10
SA’s two biggest private hospital groups are scrambling to put plans in place to cope with the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Western Cape’s Garden Route, a prime holiday destination expected to see a flood of tourists during the festive season.
The Garden Route and Cape Town have been identified by the province as two regions with an established resurgence of Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now