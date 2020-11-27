National / Health Private hospitals on Garden Route near capacity as Covid-19 cases surge George and Knysna have recorded their highest number of new cases, exceeding those of late July BL PREMIUM

SA’s two biggest private hospital groups are scrambling to put plans in place to cope with the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Western Cape’s Garden Route, a prime holiday destination expected to see a flood of tourists during the festive season.

The Garden Route and Cape Town have been identified by the province as two regions with an established resurgence of Covid-19...