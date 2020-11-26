National / Health Western Cape considers local restrictions to fight resurgent Covid-19 Increase in cases, hospital admissions and the proportion of people testing positive accelerates BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape provincial government is considering imposing local Covid-19 restrictions to curb the resurgence of the disease in Cape Town and Garden Route towns.

There has been an acceleration in recorded cases, hospital admissions and the proportion of people testing positive since the beginning of November, with a particularly sharp rise in the past week...