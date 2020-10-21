National / Health

Zweli Mkhize sounds alarm about rising Covid-19 cases

The Western Cape has recorded a 42% increase in new infections, and identified specific cluster outbreaks as responsible for the recent spike in numbers

21 October 2020
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: PHIL MAGAKOE/AFP
Health minister Zweli Mkhize sounded the alarm on Wednesday about a surge in new coronavirus cases, drawing attention to what he termed a “resurgence” of the virus in the Western Cape.

SA has recorded more than 706,000 cases of Covid-19, and slightly more than 18,650 deaths since the first case was confirmed in early March.

The rate of new infections is one of the key indicators the health department reports to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), which determines the government’s response to the disease.

“This morning, after reading and analysing our country’s epidemiological reports, as the minister of health, I cannot help but be concerned. It would be irresponsible of us to ignore ‘small flames’ that we see redeveloping in some parts of the country. You will recall that a few months ago when we witnessed these trends, it wasn’t long before we started experiencing a burden in our health system.

“Our epidemiological reports are showing that in the country, over the last seven days, there has been an increase of 9.1% in new cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%,” he said in a statement.

The minister said he was concerned about the increase in cases in some provinces, citing the Western Cape as an example. The province had recorded a 42% increase in new infections, and identified specific cluster outbreaks as responsible for the spike in numbers.

“We have noted that the single biggest cluster outbreak has been identified to be in the southern sub-district in the Cape Metro, and this has been associated with a super-spreader event in a bar. We await further reports from the Western Cape Health response teams who are now required to target the sub-districts with a high increase of new cases over the last two weeks,” he said.

The Western Cape provincial government was not immediately available for comment.

Mkhize urged provinces to step up their efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

“We are now encouraging all provinces to pay attention to these increasing numbers and quickly mount a response, including contact tracing and quarantine,” he said.

“We must mention that the rate of new infections and deaths will inform the recommendations that the health department makes to the NCCC.

“As we continue to monitor the development of a vaccine, the only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols. All of us must take this responsibility and always encourage those around us.”

