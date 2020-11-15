SA is not experiencing a second wave, but cluster outbreaks, says Zweli Mkhize
Health minister says if they are managed well, the outbreaks can be contained
15 November 2020 - 22:00
SA is not experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, but only cluster outbreaks in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, health minister Zweli Mkhize says.
Mkhize held a technical briefing on Sunday evening and announced that SA has now had more than 750,000 Covid-19 infections since the first case was recorded in March.
