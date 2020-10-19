Covid-19-positive Zweli Mkhize is ‘fine’ and working at home
‘We’ve been extremely cautious with him, because he is over 60,’ spokesperson Lwazi Manzi says
19 October 2020 - 17:21
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who announced on Sunday evening that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19, was “fine” and would continue to work from home, his spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, said on Monday afternoon.
Given his age, a deliberate decision had previously been taken for the minister to avoid large gatherings and work from home as much as possible, she said. “We’ve been extremely cautious with him, because he is over 60,” she said. The minister is 64, and being male and over the age of 50 are both factors that increase the risk of more severe illness and potentially life threatening complications from Covid-19.
