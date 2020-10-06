National / Health Second coronavirus wave likely, but it may be less deadly A recent survey in the Western Cape, found 40% of people at government clinics for other care had SARS-Cov-2 antibodies, suggesting there has already been extensive spread of the disease BL PREMIUM

A second wave of coronavirus infections in SA is likely to be less deadly than the first, according to the expert co-ordinating the Actuarial Society of SA’s (Assa) modelling work on Covid-19.

While SA has seen a steady decline in the key indicators used to gauge the extent of Covid-19 infections, such as the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths, experts are worried that there will be a surge in cases in the wake of the easing of the country’s lockdown.