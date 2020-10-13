National / Health Health minister seeking new legal powers to contain disease outbreaks If approved, the amended regulations would give Zweli Mkhize the power to implement same stringent restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening flighted far-reaching proposals to change the National Health Act’s regulations on notifiable diseases.

If approved by the cabinet, the amended regulations would give him the power to implement the same kind of stringent restrictions imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic in terms of the Disaster Management Act for any disease deemed to be a major threat to public health.