First US coronavirus reinfection raises fears over immune system
Such cases are still rare but may point to a reduced capacity to fend off future encounters
13 October 2020 - 05:00
The first US case of coronavirus reinfection has been confirmed with genetic sequencing, raising concerns that an initial bout of illness may confer only short-lived protection against the disease.
The 25-year old man, whose second encounter with Covid-19 was more severe, also raises questions whether — at least in some people — the virus might diminish the immune system’s capacity to fend off future encounters with the illness.
