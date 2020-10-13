National / Health First US coronavirus reinfection raises fears over immune system Such cases are still rare but may point to a reduced capacity to fend off future encounters BL PREMIUM

The first US case of coronavirus reinfection has been confirmed with genetic sequencing, raising concerns that an initial bout of illness may confer only short-lived protection against the disease.

The 25-year old man, whose second encounter with Covid-19 was more severe, also raises questions whether — at least in some people — the virus might diminish the immune system’s capacity to fend off future encounters with the illness.