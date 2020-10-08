SA study shows oxygen therapy lifts chances of surviving severe Covid-19
The study provides confirmation that the HFNO therapy pioneered in two Western Cape hospitals early in SA’s Covid-19 epidemic, does indeed help
Providing severely ill coronavirus patients with a steady supply of oxygen-enriched air instead of putting them on mechanical ventilators boosts their chances of pulling through, local researchers have confirmed in a paper published earlier this week in The Lancet’s journal, EClinical Medicine (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2020.100570).
The study provides important confirmation that the high-flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) therapy pioneered in two Western Cape hospitals early in SA’s coronavirus epidemic in anticipation of a shortage of ventilators, does indeed help Covid-19 patients with breathing problems. It is the largest published study of its kind to date and builds on evidence for the benefits of HFNO described in a smaller French study, published in the European Respiratory Journal in August.
