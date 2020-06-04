HIGH-FLOW OXYGEN THERAPY
Cape hospitals turn to safer alternative to ventilators for Covid-19 patients
Study finds nine out of 10 public hospital patients on ventilators did not survive
04 June 2020 - 05:00
Doctors at Cape Town’s top teaching hospitals are changing their approach to treating severely ill Covid-19 patients, placing them on their stomachs and providing them with high-flow oxygen therapy to assist their breathing instead of putting them on mechanical ventilators.
The change has been driven by mounting evidence of high mortality rates among Covid-19 patients who are ventilated, which international studies show range from 60% to 95%.
