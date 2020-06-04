National HIGH-FLOW OXYGEN THERAPY Cape hospitals turn to safer alternative to ventilators for Covid-19 patients Study finds nine out of 10 public hospital patients on ventilators did not survive BL PREMIUM

Doctors at Cape Town’s top teaching hospitals are changing their approach to treating severely ill Covid-19 patients, placing them on their stomachs and providing them with high-flow oxygen therapy to assist their breathing instead of putting them on mechanical ventilators.

The change has been driven by mounting evidence of high mortality rates among Covid-19 patients who are ventilated, which international studies show range from 60% to 95%.